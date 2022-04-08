A year that brought winning seasons to all three White Lake boys basketball teams, as well as a conference championship, unsurprisingly ended with many postseason awards.
Notably, three White Lake athletes earned honorable mention on their respective all-state teams. Whitehall’s Camden Thompson, who debuted for the Vikings in January after an injury and took the West Michigan Conference by storm, picking up honorable mention in Division 2 and helping the Vikings repeat as league champs.
Thompson’s rebounding was probably his biggest asset all year, as he displayed a remarkable ability to scoop up any basketball he could get a finger on. He overwhelmingly led the WMC in rebounding, averaging 13.3 per game, over 50 percent more rebounds on average than anyone else in the conference. Thompson also was second in the league with 18.3 points per game. Incredibly, Thompson didn’t score fewer than nine points or grab fewer than eight boards in any game he played all season.
Reeths-Puffer also picked up a pair of honorable mention all-state awards, from sophomore duo Jaxson Whitaker and Travis Ambrose. The tag team were terrific all season long, leading the Rockets to a strong third-place finish in a rugged O-K Green Conference. Whitaker was also voted underclassman of the year in the league.
Both players consistently put up terrific numbers and were capable of carrying the team by themselves if needed; Whitaker exploded for 31 points in a win over Holland, and Ambrose came up big against some of the Rockets’ best opponents, with 20-plus point efforts against Wyoming, Northview and Muskegon.
In the WMC, Thompson was joined on the first team by teammate Brodie Fogus, an all-around performer who averaged 7.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Fogus’ two biggest statistical regular-season games — 19 points and 16 rebounds against Ravenna and 17 points and 13 boards against Oakridge — were both conference games.
Montague’s Tate Stine made the first team as well. After an injury wiped out his 2021 campaign, Stine had a strong senior year, with 11.3 points and four assists per game, both team highs. Stine had a 20-point game against Mason County Central and passed out two or more assists in every game of the season.
Honorable mention in the WMC went to Nate Bolley of Whitehall and Isaiah Atchison of Montague. Bolley averaged 5.9 points per game, highlighted by a 21-point outburst in a win over Fremont, and Atchison was a consistent double-double threat, with 8.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Atchison was also a menace at the rim, blocking nearly three shots per game.
In the O-K Green, Whitaker and Ambrose were obviously voted to the first team for R-P, and Logan Brooks was picked to the second team. Brooks’ highlight game was a 15-point performance in a win over Wyoming.
The three schools also excelled in the classroom. Reeths-Puffer earned academic all-state honors as a team in Division 1, and Montague and Whitehall each were honorable mention academic all-state in Division 2. Teams with cumulative grade point averages from 3.0 to 3.29 earn honorable mention, and GPAs above that earn the school all-state awards.