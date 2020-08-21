Local football programs were hit with a metaphorical bomb last Friday afternoon, when the MHSAA announced it was moving its football season over to the spring. The move had been hinted at earlier in the week, but last Friday's announcement made it official.
"It wasn't even so much that we were surprised or not surprised, it was just that it was so abrupt," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "We were at practice on Friday when we heard the news, in the middle of practice. I guess there was never really a good time...You might have some teams practicing in the morning or the afternoon. I always thought the announcement would have been made on the weekend so all the teams would be off the field. We got the info on Friday and it was like, it's happening now, right this second."
The move followed the course of all collegiate conferences with teams based in the state, the last of which was the Big Ten, which made its postponement official on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the statement announcing the decision. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.
“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”
The emphasis on uncertainty and unknowns echoed, especially, the Big Ten's postponement. Montague coach Pat Collins said the move to follow the collegiate conferences was natural, and speculated the association was less worried about issues starting the football season as it was finishing it.
"There's so much fear at play here," Collins said. "The domino effect is natural. People are looking to each other because they're scared. When you're scared, you look around to see what other people are going to do...A lot of decisions were made off of unknowns, which is scary, but it's the day and age we're living in."
The MHSAA said in the announcement that it will release details about how a spring football season will work in coming weeks, but based on other public comments since, it seems likely the regular season will be condensed in order to minimize overlap between football and the traditional spring sports. Winter and spring sports may also be somewhat condensed to make room.
The MHSAA, which unlike many state associations does not charge membership fees to its schools, brings in much of its revenue from the postseason tournaments, and especially from football. Collins said that since fan attendance at playoff games was likely going to be severely limited if it was allowed at all, moving the season to spring, when things will hopefully be closer to normal, may also help from a financial perspective.
"I think they'll do everything in their power to have their playoffs," Collins said. "They'll shorten the regular seasons, which is unfortunate for schools, but when you get to the postseason, that's when the chunks of change start getting sent over to the state. I'd be shocked if they didn't pull off some kind of playoffs. It'd be almost devastating for state associations (if they couldn't)."
In the interim, football players looking for a way to compete might migrate to other fall sports teams. Neither Collins nor Sigmon knew how many of their athletes might consider such a move, but both were in favor of anyone who was interested in making the jump.
"If you want to go compete, why wouldn't you do it?" Sigmon said. "If a kid decides to play tennis who's a wide receiver, or another sport like that, he might have the best senior year ever because he was able to play four sports.
"I think collectively, and it's not perfect, but we could run a football season where the majority of people can participate and play and move forward."
Sigmon added that he sympathized with parents who are outspoken in wanting their kids to play.
"When people say, 'We want our kids to play,' there's no one in this situation that doesn't want our kids to play," Sigmon said. "Politicians, administrators, coaches, players, they all want us to play. We're trying to make the best decisions with the information we have, but the information is always changing."