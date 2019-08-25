There was a heavy exodus of talent in local cross-country after last season, with each school bidding farewell to a state qualifier. Some studs remain, though, and they will hope to start the next run of top finishes in the sport.

It starts in Whitehall, which had another solid season in 2018 and now has its third head coach in three years. Courtney Shear, an assistant coach last year, takes the head position now. Her girls’ team is in line for another strong campaign, led by sophomore Ryann Jibson, who seized the top spot in the Vikes’ lineup last year and qualified for the state meet.

“Ryann Jibson is a returning runner that shows a lot of promise,” Shear said. “The whole team is showing a lot of promise for this fall.”

Jibson is one of several underclassmen who will lead Whitehall’s girls. Senior Isabelle Uganski was the second Viking to finish at the season-opening meet, but each of the other scorers were freshmen or sophomores. Youth will rule the day. Hayli Fagan and Ariana Treat are runners to watch.

The same youth movement will hold on the boys’ team, which graduated all-state runner Sam Baustert and has only one senior, Tyler Reavey, who finished at the opening meet. Junior Addison Bluhm had a solid year last season and should lead the team. Parker Holt and Jacob Bush are other junior returnees. The rest of the scoring lineup will be freshmen. Avery Jura leads the crop of newcomers.

“I hope to see my team grow as individuals and as a team both on and off the course,” Shear said. “I hope my runners exhibit grit and passion..To achieve our goals, our team needs to make sure to create a cohesive bond between all the new runners and returning runners. We all have the same goals in mind.”

Montague

Montague’s top runners, Cole Jensen and Emily Unger, graduated from the cross-country team last season. The cupboard is not bare, though, especially for the boys, which welcome back senior Adam Wolffis, another state qualifier from last season.

“Adam Wolffis has put in some hard summer miles and is ready to challenge for a top-3 placing in the conference,” veteran Wildcats coach Terry Fick said.

The Montague boys will be a veteran team; returnees joining Wolffis in the lineup are Kaden Hainer, Clay Jancek, Vance Butler and Michael McKeown. Conner Raeth, Hayden Price and Logan Fairfield also return.

On the girls’ side, the Wildcats bring back their share of runners, including Emma Olson and Caitlin Coppess, senior scorers. Erica Peets, Isabelle Auch, Katie Roll, Ashlyn Henderson and Emma Jensen also return. Montague’s top runner in the opening meet, though, was a newcomer: Dreea Atchison, a junior. She could be an X-factor for the team.

Reeths-Puffer

Reeths-Puffer’s boys cross-country team will be in a rebuilding mode after losing three top runners to graduation from last season’s O-K Black Conference champions. Evan Hodson now runs for Grand Valley State and Zach Ostoin and Mitchell Moore run for Muskegon Community College.

However, the Rocket boys do have one star back, in sophomore Klay Grant. Grant played both soccer and cross last season but will focus on the latter in 2019. He was in a walking boot early this summer but has shaken off the injury. He hopes to improve on his impressive freshman year. Also back are junior Brett Schlaff, who narrowly missed qualifying for state last season, and sophomore Ethan Day. That trio will be the unquestioned leaders for the boys.

Coach Darin Grant said Fruitport will be the Rockets’ toughest competition in the O-K Black. He added that hard work and a team-focused mentality will be the keys to R-P’s season.

For the girls’ team, coach Stefanie Sweany hopes to have a well-balanced team after losing only one key runner, Raegan Lockhart, to graduation. The Rockets’ top trio this year will all be around a while: Two sophomores, Rebekah Sweany and Grace Lockhart, and a junior, Ari Antor, will lead the team. Each earned all-O-K Black honors a year ago. Freshman newcomers Kennedy Hynde and Eva Shinaberry are off to great starts and should bolster the R-P lineup.

The Rockets’ youth has Sweany focused on growing her team. With the majority of the team being underclassmen, the possibility exists for great success in coming years.

“I hope to use this year as a growing year,” Sweany said. “I want the girls to work hard and enjoy running and competing.”