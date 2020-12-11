Several local players, many of whom were previously honored as all-conference performers, were named all-region in November by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Additionally, two local coaches, Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon and Montague’s Pat Collins, were named Coaches of the Year in the region. Sigmon’s Division 4 honor came along with one for Cadillac’s Cody Mallory, and Collins joined Clare’s Kelly Luplow and Muskegon Catholic’s Steve Czerwon as honorees.
The awards often go to regional finalists, but Sigmon was honored after the Vikings enjoyed a successful turnaround campaign that ended with a 7-2 record. Whitehall had gone through an injury-plagued 3-6 season in 2019. Collins’ Wildcats, of course, sit with a 9-0 record and a district title, and are poised to return to the field for a regional football clash with Montrose whenever the MHSAA determines a time for the fall tournaments to resume.
Sigmon deflected credit for his honor, saying that the award ought to be called Coaching Staff of the Year due to the volume of work put in by not only himself but also his assistants.
“So many people have a hand in it and allow us to be successful,” Sigmon said. “Whether that’s administration, teachers, or our kids buying into what we’re selling, there’s a lot of things that go into that. To have my name on that is humbling. As someone who does this on a day-to-day basis, you realize how much other people play into your success. Without that, none of this is possible.”
Collins concurred, saying that any time a player or a coach is honored with something like an all-region award, it’s really a team honor.
“It’s a great team game, the best in the world, in my opinion,” Collins said. “It’s great to recognize one guy, but every time you do, you ‘re recognizing more (than just one). They all play a role in this sophisticated choreography of sport. It’s so intertwined. The man next to you is so important to your success.
“The team success, that always helps. They see Montague, and they think, ‘Oh, that kid.’ You’ll win those tight voting races when they know the team is really good.”
Montague had an incredible eight players recognized as all-region. Seven WMC first-teamers, plus honorable mention pick Trey Mikkelsen, were named to the team. Also picking up the honor were: Walker Martin (who was named all-region on both sides of the line), Dylan Everett, Drew Collins, Sam Smith, Hayden McDonald, Chris Kessler, and Andrew Kooi.
For Whitehall, an impressive six players earned all-region. All-WMC performers Gabe Reavey, Brodie Fogus, Ira Jenkins, Connor Young and Jake Haynes picked up the honors, and Red Watson was named all-region as well.