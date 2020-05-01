White Lake-area residents that might be getting stir-crazy as the COVID-19 lockdown approaches its third month added at least one more option to get out of the house late last week: Golf.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest extension of her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, which took effect last Friday, Apr. 24, and lasts through at least May 15, allowed for golf courses to open under several conditions designed to promote social distancing. Since the order took effect, local courses have opened under those conditions, with most doing so last Saturday.

Some of the conditions under which courses are permitted to be open include, per the executive order:

- Tee times must be scheduled and paid for in advance, whether online or by phone. Times must also be spaced enough to avoid multiple playing groups from clustering along the course.

- Players must maintain at least a six-foot distance from one another at all times. If golfers that don’t live in the same household are playing together in a round, they should drive to the course separately if possible.

- Courses are not permitted to sell or provide equipment to golfers. Hence, golf carts cannot be used (except by those who require them due to a disability), and the pro shops and driving ranges must remain closed to business. Food and beverage can only be served on a take-out basis. Maintenance work is permitted.

- All work that can be done remotely should be. In-person work is subject to the prior conditions.

In addition to those restrictions, local courses have installed bumpers at the bases of their flagsticks to prevent cross-contamination from golfers reaching into the hole to retrieve their ball. The ball is considered to be in the hole if it hits the bumper. Also, the rakes have been removed from the sand traps, another way to avoid the spread of the virus.

Despite the conditions, early numbers suggest local players are eager to get out on the course. White Lake Golf Club pro Bill Borgman said that roughly 56 golfers played the course last Saturday, and 75 more played Sunday.

“That’s more than usual for us, even though it was just walking only,” Borgman said. “We were very pleased with the amount of players we did generate in a fully private club.”

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and roses for local courses. Because they are only permitted to be open for play, not for sales of food, beverage or anything else, the course is not able to employ as many people as usual. Borgman said that apart from himself, only a small grounds crew is working at the course.

“We’re pretty much on a skeleton crew,” Borgman said. “It’s pretty much me in the pro shop, controlling tee times and making sure (players) are behaving themselves to the best of their ability, in terms of spacing them out and not creating large traffic.”

The Double JJ Resort has also opened both of its courses, Thoroughbred and Grand View, with business being done over the phone whenever possible. Josh Miller, who is the golf manager at the resort, said that he’s pleased that some vestige of normalcy has been restored.

“It’s nice to have a little bit of typical normalcy in these times,” Miller said. “We’ll take every precaution. No one will be congregating in the clubhouse. Normal life has to go on in some form, and it’s nice to honor that.”

Major events at the courses, though, remain sidelined. Borgman said White Lake has postponed its annual White Lake Open, which was originally set for May 16-17, until Sept. 19-20. Its annual member/guest tournament is still set for July 24-25, but Borgman said the course will continue to re-evaluate its schedule as time goes on. The course’s annual summer leagues may be in question if limitations continue into the summer.

“It’s definitely going to become an issue if it continues on, for events, men’s and women’s leagues,” Borgman said. “Things like that are going to be challenging if it continues. We’ll have to figure out a different way of running events, if we can even do that.”

In the long term, Borgman said the course can manage without the extra revenue streams that come with opening the clubhouse and being able to sell food and beverage, although like everyone, he said he hopes the restrictions around the virus are able to be loosened further as the summer progresses.

“We’re hoping it starts to get loosened up even more, being an outside sport,” Borgman said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to open up...The main thing is keeping everybody safe and trying to have some kind of normal business operation, the best we can.

“Obviously the safety of the guests, members and employees is the biggest thing, so it’s a matter of what we can do to not jeopardize their safety. Obviously precautions for cleaning, sanitizing to the best of our ability is top priority.”