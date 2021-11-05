Unsurprisingly, all-state honors were plentiful in the local golf scene in 2021, including all five starting members of the two-time state champion Montague Wildcats.
Montague had two of its players receive all-state first team honors in Division 4 - senior Orianna Bylsma and sophomore Mackenzie Goudreau. In addition, senior Gabby Moreau, senior Claire Meacham and junior Natalie Kellogg earned honorable mention.
The Wildcats' all receiving honors was a fitting end to a two-year state title run that's been defined by the team's depth.
"It was a testament to our team that the fifth score each day (of the state finals) was different girls and the top score each day was different girls," Montague coach Phil Kerr said after his team's state finals triumph. "That'll change in the future, but that's the story of this team."
Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer each had one player honored. Viking senior Karli VanDuinen was named all-state first team in Division 3 after taking second place in the state individually, and Rockets' sophomore Paige Anderson was honorable mention in Division 2.
"I really wanted that, to have every time I've played to have (gotten) all-state," VanDuinen said after going 3-for-3 in being all-state in seasons played. "I really wanted that, and to be able to do it was really nice. I enjoyed it."