Several local runners were honored this fall with all-conference first team honors, taking advantage of successful seasons.
On the boys’ side of the West Michigan Conference, Montague and Whitehall each had two first-team selections. The Wildcats’ Cale Coppess and Kaden Hainer, who each qualified for the Division 3 state meet as individuals, picked up all-league honors, and Whitehall’s Riley Buys and Addison Bluhm were also honored on the first team. Buys qualified for the Division 2 state meet this year, and Bluhm qualified in 2019.
For the girls, three local runners, all state qualifiers, received first-team accolades in the WMC. Isabelle Auch and Dreea Atchison were honored from Montague, and Ariana Treat was named to the first team from Whitehall.
Treat’s Viking teammates Hayli Fagan and Olivia Tjapkes each earned honorable mention on the all-WMC team.
Reeths-Puffer also had many runners honored on the O-K Green Conference team. Four Rocket harriers were named to the first team, two on each team. Klay Grant and Brett Schlaff were honored from the boys’ team — Grant was a Division 1 state qualifier this year — and on the girls’ side, Kennedy Hynde and Grace Lockhart were each recognized.
Five more Rockets picked up honorable mention. Jaxon Allen and Tate Bradley scored mention on the boys’ team, and Eva Shinabery, Grace Raynor and Audrey Darling each were mentioned for the R-P girls.