Montague's track teams are fired up to return to action this year after missing out on a 2020 season.
The Wildcats return several of their top girls athletes from 2019, including two all-state performers: Ally Hall (high jump) and Maddie Meacham (100-meter dash). Natalie Erickson, Claire Meacham and Brooke Stark are also returning sprinters, while Isabelle Auch and Cassidy Hamann are back in the distance events and Alaina McCormick is a returning hurdler.
Montague coach Terry Fick believes his girls team can compete in the West Michigan Conference, with Whitehall (due to its large roster) and Hart (due to its incredible strength in distance events) also in the mix.
"I think the track kids are just excited to get out on the track and test themselves," Fick said.
Several new athletes are on the girls team as well, with a few familiar names from cross-country included. Dreea Atchison, Sheldin Beishuizen and Elizabeth Woller each were factors on the cross team last fall and will score points for the 'Cats. Wrestlers Emma Pendell, Autumn Phipps and Savannah Winkleblack should make an impact too.
The Montague boys have a smaller roster than usual, so emphasis will be on individual performances. Still, several returning varsity performers are on the team, including sprinters Dylan Everett, Lance Grattafiori, Aaron Rolf and Zack Davis, throwers Chris Kessler and Walker Martin, and middle-distance runners Cale Coppess and Logan Fairchild.
Like the girls' team, familiar names from cross-country should pop up, including Kaden Hainer, Clay Johnson, Kevin Roll and Owen Fairchild. Wildcat fans also are already acquainted with Tristan Winkleblack, Rodney Brassfield, Adam Baird and Ian Degen from other varsity sports.
As with the girls' WMC, Fick thinks Whitehall and Hart will be among the top contenders.
Viking girls set to return
Carrie Goodrich is back as Whitehall girls track coach after 20 years of, as she puts it, "enjoying my softball mom years". She has a very large roster of about 40 athletes.
Several of those athletes are returning threats.
Katie Ferris is the lone returning state qualifier for the Vikings; she made the trip to state in 2019 in high jump. She's expected to excel in that event again.
Thrower Karleigh Jeffries is also back and could make a run at state. Distance trio Ryann Jibson, Hayli Fagan and Ariana Treat are returning performers. An injury kept Jibson out of the cross-country season, but she's back and ready to defend her GMAA title in the 1,600-meter run.
Bailey Pierson, Olivia Tjapkes, Skyler Venema and Nevaeh Watson are all multitalented returning athletes who will contribute in several events. Each should score a lot of points and have reasonable state meet asipirations.
The team has been able to participate in conditioning activities over the winter thanks in part to the Viking Athletic Complex. Goodrich said the team splits into groups, masks up and does "a lot of station work and running".
"We are looking to continue our team building and being together," Goodrich said. "We have about 40 girls that are supportive and just ready to be out on the track. Newcomers are eager to learn new events and want all the practice they can get. The upperclassmen are doing a great job as leaders and, I have no doubt, will continue to help strengthen our team chemistry."
The Vikings will be in the mix for a West Michigan Conference title, with Hart and Montague the most likely obstacles.