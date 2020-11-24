Eight area volleyball players earned all-conference first team honors in their leagues this year, with five more gathering honorable mention.
West Michigan Conference champion Montague had four of those eight first-teamers. The Wildcats' all-state trio of Reilly Murphy, Raegan Murphy and Ally Hall once again were named all-WMC, and Morgan Netcott was also a first team choice.
Reilly Murphy earned her third WMC first team honor with impressive work in league matches. Murphy racked up 105 kills on a .332 hitting percentage, as well as 48 digs and eight aces, in conference play.
Hall also secured her third all-WMC honor. Like Reilly Murphy, she was terrific in league play, posting 83 kills on a .306 hitting percentage, as well as 21 blocks, 63 digs and eight aces in conference action.
Raegan Murphy picked up WMC honors for a second time. In WMC action, she posted 262 assists, as well as 54 digs and a team-high 16 aces.
Netcott, the Wildcats' junior libero, had 85 digs and six aces in league matches and made her debut on the all-WMC squad.
Whitehall's three WMC first-teamers were Maggie Evans, Charlie Baker and Ryleigh Mott. Evans and Baker were the Whitehall team captains.
Evans was an extremely consistent and successful performer all season. In league matches, Evans racked up 204 assists, 76 digs, 40 kills and 20 aces.
"She had a great year," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "Impacted the team offensively and defensively and provided great leadership."
Baker tied with Evans, posting 40 kills for the Vikings in league matches, but her major contribution came on defense, where she had 93 digs and 114 serve receives in league matches. She also posted 12 aces.
"One of the best passers and defensive players I have ever coached," Edsall said of Baker.
Mott was the Whitehall libero and took to the role well, posting 162 digs in league matches as well as 128 serve receives. She had three aces as well. Edsall said she "played outstanding defense".
Reeths-Puffer's Brianna Stawski rounded out the area's all-conference first team players and also earned all-region honors after a strong season leading the Rockets' offense. Stawski totaled 242 kills for the season and hit for a .278 average. She also posted 196 digs, 89 blocks and 43 aces for R-P.
Earning honorable mention in their leagues were, for Montague, Taylor Netcott; for Whitehall, Charley Klint; and for R-P, Allie Moore, Leah Ellis and Beth Jordan.
Netcott had 62 digs and nine aces in league matches for the Wildcats, and Klint posted 91 kills (leading the Vikes), 63 digs and 65 serve receives as well as six aces. Edsall said it was Klint's first season playing all six rotations.
For the Rockets' honorable mention trio, Moore notched 253 digs for the season, as well as 37 aces; Jordan racked up 672 assists as the Rockets' setter, while also posting 182 digs and 39 aces, as well as 73 kills on a .258 hitting percentage; and Ellis had 231 digs, 150 kills and 21 aces.