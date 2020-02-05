Grab a fishing rod and enjoy some of the finest fishing Michigan has to offer during the 2020 Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

This year’s weekend will be Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16. On those two days, everyone – residents and nonresidents alike – can fish without a license. All other fishing regulations still apply.

Additionally, that weekend the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and more than 1,300 DNR-managed boating access sites.

Several locations will host official 2020 Winter Free Fishing Weekend events perfect for the whole family, including: