WHITEHALL – Children in grades 3-5 can learn the fishing basics in a two-hour hand-on seminar sponsored by the White Lake Area Sportfishing Association.

During "Kids: Get Hooked on Fishing" they will learn from the club’s experts on Saturday, Feb. 8. The free seminar begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. and ends at Noon.

It will be held at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.

Subjects covered include:

• Ice fishing equipment techniques.

• How to tie good fishing knots.

• Fish identification and biology.

• Bait casting practice.

All students attending will be entered in a drawing for nice fishing prizes. Refreshments will be served. Parents and grandparents invited to attend.

The White Lake Area Sportfishing Association, White Lake Area Community Education and White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce partner to provide the fishing seminar.

Registration is required. To register, go online to www.wlace.com, or call 893-0515.