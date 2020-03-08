LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - Elana Morrison of Twin Lake finished second by less than 0.3 of a second in the Norton USA Luge National Championships held Feb . 29-March 1 on Mount Van Hoevenberg.
Morrison is a Whitehall High School student. She competed in the Youth A (ages 15-18) class. She was defeated by McKenna Mazlo of Souderton, Pennsylvania who is on the 202 United States Youth Olympic Games (YOG) team which competed in St. Moritz. Finishing third was Jessa Muller of Now London, Wisconsin.
The finish was based on four heats. The 60 youth in the championships were competing for team status next season, and advance through the system to, hopefully, be in the position to win the World Cup and Olympic medals.