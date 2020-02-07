MUSKEGON — There was no doubt who runs the O-K Black Conference Friday night, as Reeths-Puffer took home the league's championship by outscoring runner-up Jenison 255-143.

All but two of the Rockets' wrestlers took home first place wins at their weight classes, and the team only lost two matches all night long.

Two Rocket wrestlers continued their perfect seasons to date — Thade Radosa and Colby Stephenson. Radosa earned the title at 145 pounds with a win by technical fall and a pin victory over Kenowa Hills' Nathan Moe in the finals. Stephenson won both his matches at 215 by pin, including the title match against Fruitport's Jayme Woodring.

Hunter McCall, at 285, is now 33-1 after claiming the title with two wins. He pinned Muskegon's Gabriel Jaimes in the finals. Jimmy Rozycki upped his season mark to 34-3 with two wins by major decision, beating Mona Shores' Robert Swanker 16-6 in the finals. Caleb McNeil is now 32-4 after two pin victories. He topped Fruitport's David Ross in the finals.

Other champions included Greg Maynard at 103, who earned two pins; Connor Bloomstrom at 112, who had a pin and a decision; Jacob Blawat at 119, who earned a technical fall and a decision; Noah McKinnon at 125, who picked up a pin and a tight 2-0 win over Fruitport's Connor Sykes; Alex Chipman at 140, who won both matches by pin; and Payton Dobben at 171, who earned a technical fall and won by injury default in the finals.

Jacob Udell and Kaden Malotke each finished third for R-P.