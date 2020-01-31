WHITEHALL — Basketball can be complicated, but sometimes basketball can be simple. Thursday night, Whitehall's game plan against Shelby could be summed up as, 'We have big guys and they don't, so let's take advantage.'

The Vikings pounded the ball inside early and often with great success, cruising to a 53-30 win over the Tigers.

Whitehall went to the basket with forwards Dayton Cole and Andrew Durbin consistently throughout the game, exerting its height and bulk advantage down low. Durbin scored 15 points in the game, and Cole had 13.

"I think in the first half, we were 12-of-17 from (inside the arc) and 0-for-10 from three," Vikes' coach Nate Aardema said. "It didn't take too much to figure out what we needed to be doing. That's our advantage over a majority of teams, is our size and the strength of some of the guys. I thought we did a good job real early, and we got away from it a couple of times, and we got back to it."

