Whitehall junior Jaegar McGahan didn’t let diabetes stop him from competing in sports after being diagnosed at age seven. He certainly wasn’t going to let a little thing like a heart condition keep him off the field, either.

McGahan, who plays soccer, basketball and track at Whitehall, learned last June that he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition in which the muscles of the heart thicken more than in most people, particularly during strenuous activity. It’s a condition that has gained public awareness over the last decade due to the tragic deaths of young athletes nationwide, some of whom didn’t know they had it.

When McGahan first found out he did have it, the initial course recommended by doctors was flattening to him: No more organized sports, period. For a kid who’s been playing pretty much every day of his life, it was tough to hear.

“He was devastated,” Jaegar’s mother, Enrika McGahan, said. “We had to kind of go through this process and meet with a cardiologist, and it took a couple of months where he wasn’t able to do any kind of sports participation. It was hard on him.”

However, follow-up appointments at University of Michigan hospitals in Detroit revealed that McGahan’s condition was less severe than originally thought, and he was permitted to play, starting with soccer in the fall. (Soccer is deemed among the less risky sports for an athlete with HCM because it usually does not involve intense exertion for extended periods of time.) Jaegar’s parents, Enrika and Greg, made sure at least one of them was at each of his events, and most of the time Greg carried a defibrillator with him at games, just in case.

The precautions were nothing new to the McGahans, who have kept Jaegar going throughout his time with diabetes. Greg credits his wife in particular with keeping Jaegar where he needs to be.

“She’s been crazy good at managing his diabetes so he can play sports,” Greg said of Enrika. “24 hours a day. (She’s) checking him a couple times at night and making sure his sugar levels are right, so he’s not crushed the next day and not able to compete or lift weights.

“I like to compare Jaegar to a high-performance race car. It takes a whole team to keep him maintained.”

Part of managing Jaegar’s conditions, Enrika said, is dealing with a typical teenage boy desire to be unaffected by obstacles.

“He’s 17 and thinks he’s invincible,” Enrika said, laughing. “Overcoming those obstacles is a challenge for him and he meets it head-on. He’s not afraid of challenges. He doesn’t seem to be afraid of a whole lot, which scares his dad and me.”

Soccer came and went without incident, but the next sport on the agenda was basketball, a much different animal. While McGahan was never told by doctors that he couldn’t play, he was advised that it was “a bad idea”; the sport is considered the highest-risk activity for those with HCM because the action rarely slows down.

However, despite that news and despite the fact hoops is not his primary sport (that’s track and field), Jaegar still wanted to be part of the team, so he decided to be a manager of sorts.

“He said he’d be the best manager we’d ever had,” Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. “He values being part of something bigger than himself.”

It didn’t take long, though, for Jaegar to decide he wanted to get on the court, even if his condition only allowed it for a couple of minutes at a time. Aardema said he believes Jaegar’s determination to play was exacerbated by the team’s injury issues to start the season; starter Andrew Durbin was out early in the year with a broken leg from the football season, and Casey Lownds went down with an injury early on as well.

“I started nagging my parents to ask the coach and (athletic director) and called the cardiologist to see if it would be OK if I played a couple minutes every half,” McGahan said. “I had to nag my parents for a while about that.”

Eventually, they relented, but neither they nor the Vikings were going to be reckless with McGahan’s health. Jaegar’s parents met with the Whitehall coaching staff and athletic director Greg Russell to formulate a plan for his usage and a plan to follow in case of disaster. Aardema would be prepared to perform CPR on Jaegar if something happened while he was playing. JV coach Christian Subdon would keep track of Jaegar’s time on the court and let Aardema know when he needed to come out.

“There were a couple of times I had to call timeout to get him out, which is fine because I have a bad habit of not using my timeouts,” Aardema said wryly.

“If it weren’t for my coaches I wouldn’t have (been able to play),” McGahan said. “They knew it meant a lot to me.”

McGahan’s first game of availability, as luck would have it, was the team’s home rivalry matchup with Montague on Jan. 10. McGahan dressed for the game, but he didn’t know if he would play. Sure enough, though, he came off the bench, and his return drew a roar of support from the home crowd and his teammates, which he answered by scoring a basket almost immediately.

It was a moment that was emotional for not just Jaegar but also his parents and coaches, who’d seen what he’d battled through to get there.

“I remember that first time I put him in, I got a little choked up,” Aardema said. “It was a little emotional to see him go in. His teammates cheered wildly and our student section cheered. Any time he did anything (this season), I think our bench got as excited as they did for anything. You always reflect on the season personally and I wonder if I emphasized enough how cool it was.”

“I had a lot of people supporting me,” McGahan added. “Especially the fact that it was Montague, it was even more hyped. It was super fun.”

McGahan’s track coach, Kirk Mikkelson, was keeping the scorebook for Whitehall that evening, and said he too was emotional at McGahan’s being able to play.

Jaegar continued to play quick stints through most of the season. Aardema said he sensed that it frustrated Jaegar that he couldn’t play for longer periods, but both tried to keep things positive.

“It made sense for us to use him at the end of quarters, but (at that point) he’s been sitting for six minutes or longer,” Aardema said. “It became kind of frustrating for him as the year went on. I kept reminding myself, any minutes he gets are good and any time he comes off the floor healthy is good.”

Fortunately, McGahan never did have a serious issue during basketball season, setting the stage for his top sport, track, where he is a star sprinter. Last season, he won the majority of his races, competing in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the 400 and 800 relay. He’s participated in the West Michigan All-Star meet twice, and he said he has Division I aspirations.

Best of all, since his races only require 30 seconds or less of full-speed running, they are considered low-risk for a flare-up of his HCM. Track was the first sport he was cleared to participate in.

“The day he came into my class and told me that, he was ear-to-ear with a grin,” Mikkelson said.

Unfortunately, Jaegar never did get to compete this spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out track season. That has not, however, stopped him from training. He said the day he found out that spring sports would not start on time, he began training, often on the Whitehall track. He trained every day for three straight weeks until taking some time off in April due to shin splints.

As a junior, he will have one more season to compete, and he said he plans on making the most of it. His personal best in the 100 to date is 11.1 seconds, at last year’s Optimist Invitational, but he said his goal is to get that down to 10.5 seconds next year, a mark that would have blown away the field in the Division 2 state finals last season.

It’s an ambitious goal, but not audaciously so; McGahan’s season best as a freshman was 11.59 seconds, so he cut almost a half-second off as a sophomore. He plans to train throughout the summer, hopefully with a club team if the pandemic subsides enough to permit that.”I’m just going to keep grinding and working hard so I’m above everyone else next year,” McGahan said.If the past is indicative of what to expect, it’d be foolish to bet against him.