Neither Whitehall nor Montague is sure when their volleyball seasons will begin, but both have begun preparations as if it could be imminent.
Last Wednesday, Aug. 12, was the first day that non-football sports could begin competition. (Football began practice Aug. 10, but the MHSAA announced last Friday that its season would be moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, volleyball was the one sport that couldn't begin practice in its normal place; because Michigan remains in Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start plan, indoor gatherings are strictly limited. So both local squads improvised, assembling outdoor nets.
Neither team is as ready to roll for a season as it might have been had it not been for the limitations imposed by COVID-19, but Montague in particular should be in decent shape relative to most. The Wildcats return almost their entire roster from last year's conference and district title team, including three players — Reilly Murphy, Ally Hall and Raegan Murphy, all seniors — who achieved all-state recognition last fall.
"I think the fact that my kids play all the time, and they've been playing together for four years, I don't think it hurts us as much as it would some people," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said. "We're making the best out of what we can...and everyone else is in the same situation."
With the loaded roster they have, the Wildcats are especially motivated to get out on the court.
"The big thing for us is, obviously we have a lot of high expectations this year," Bectel said. "The girls, like they said, if they have to play with face masks, they'll play with face masks. They don't care."
No one really knows when volleyball will begin play, especially after the MHSAA's announcement last week kicked football season over to the spring. Although Whitehall is preparing for a fall season like everyone else, Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said he suspects the season will be delayed. (Bectel said his confidence level of a fall season vacillates from day to day.)
"We're going to have something, but I'm not real confident it will be this fall," Edsall said. "I could see a February, March, early April kind of thing. To me it makes the most sense for everybody involved. No one misses a season. Push it back as long as we can and see if we can get our act together in the state of Michigan and give everyone a chance to play."
Whenever the Vikings take the court, they'll be in the running for the WMC as well. Whitehall returns many of its top players, including all-league junior outside hitter Rayne Thompson, who is noticeably taller than last season. Junior setter Maggie Evans returns, along with senior Charlie Baker, who led the team in digs, and sophomore Charley Klint.
The one area Whitehall is inexperienced is in the middle, but the Vikings have a recent alum coaching who might help with that — Abby Seeger, whose Muskegon Community College season was postponed to the spring.
"We have all our passers back, a good setter and both our outsides," Edsall said. "We're not going to be big. We have some younger kids who might work in the middle a little bit...I think we'll be OK, but it will take us a while to get going."
Like everyone else in the state, both team's schedules were essentially ripped up due to the MHSAA's safety precautions for volleyball, which will limit any tournament to four schools this year. Bectel said he will try to fill the schedule up with quads and tri meets, which he prefers anyway; he says his team is ready to line up games as soon as it's permitted. Edsall, meanwhile, is taking a wait-and-see approach but shares Bectel's acceptance of not blocking off entire Saturdays.
"I told Greg (Russell, he asked,) 'You want to call some people?' and I really don't," Edsall said. "I want to know when we're playing before we do that. And everyone's going to be in the same boat. I think we'll find enough dates. We're going to play during the week. And guess what? That's a little refreshing. I've been playing eight Saturdays for the last 30 years, and I don't mind not playing that many."
However things go, two of the projected best teams in the area will stay ready to hit the court when they're told they can.
"I think we have our eye on the prize this year," Bectel said. "Our girls are primed and ready to go."