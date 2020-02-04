MUSKEGON — Whitehall topped Montague Monday in a boys bowling rivalry showdown, 25-5. The girls match was postponed to next Monday, Feb. 10.

The matchup was closer than the final score indicated, as Whitehall earned points in several close matches, including one of the Baker games and a regular game.

Sebastian Workman led all bowlers, rolling a 348 two-game series for Whitehall. Marek Bernhardt and Gavin Gardner also earned individual match victories.

For Montague, Tyler Ervin led the way with a 326 series. Matt Lohman added a 291, and Vance Butler had a 287.