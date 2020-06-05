Whitehall twin graduates Kate and Emily Martin are used to being lumped together. Especially for identical twins, it’s just the way it is. Their phone numbers are even virtually identical, only one digit apart. (Blame mom Debbie Martin, who, Emily said, decided it would be a neat thing to do and had them changed.)
While both certainly share athletic gifts and a passion for softball in particular, new Vikings’ coach Denis Koegel knows better than to subconsciously meld them into one person, especially from his days teaching both in English class.
“Emily is so incredibly passionate and gung-ho about everything she does,” Koegel said. “You can see that in her energy and intensity. She loves softball. She has a passion for the game.
“Kate loves softball just as much. I think off the field, she’s more reserved. She’s incredibly kind and compassionate, but on the field, she’s a competitor. She’s extremely talented. She was going to break a lot of records for us this year. She broke the (school) home run record as a junior, and she was going to build on that.”
Dad Kyle Martin, also a Whitehall assistant coach, said the clearest example of the two branching apart from one another came when they were about 12 years old. Both girls are naturally right-handed, but Emily decided to learn how to hit from the left side of the plate so she could be a slap hitter and use her speed to leg out ground balls. Kate, meanwhile, ultimately became a power bat.
“They developed into dramatically different players, which they both like, because they’re not directly competing with each other,” Kyle said.
It would be easy for such a pair to be eager to split up and make their own names for themselves. Kate and Emily aren’t going to do that just yet, though, as both have signed on to play softball at Hope College.
Both say that being denied their senior seasons playing together by the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect their college choices; Kate said she’s liked the idea of attending Hope since middle school, whereas Emily, who was briefly in talks with Division I Seton Hall, determined she just couldn’t leave a West Michigan area she says she’s in love with.
However, playing college softball was something both Vikings desperately wanted to do, and Hope offered each the best chance.
“We’d always assumed we were going to go play college ball somewhere,” Emily said. “It was something we always wanted to do, be first-generation college athletes. Especially with our senior years ending the way they did, it’s cool that we get to go play in college so it’s not the end of the road.”
The draws of Hope are obvious to a softball player; the team went 24-13 in 2019 and made it to the Division III Super Regionals the year before, so the Dutch are clearly a competitive program. The location and the welcoming environment were factors, as well as the fact that both Vikings have friends that will attend Hope.
Another draw, Emily said, was the fact that Hope boasts an all-female coaching staff led by head coach Mary VandeHoef, including a couple of assistants who played for the school.
“That’s a huge power move,” Emily said with a note of admiration.
Even though the duo didn’t necessarily plan to go to the same college — “It’s never been (like) we can’t go to separate colleges...We’ll still come home to each other,” Kate said — the fact that they get to play together again after losing their senior seasons doing so is a nice side benefit.
“I’m really glad we’re playing together at the same college,” Kate said. “That’s really exciting for me.”
Kyle, who’s also a Whitehall assistant coach, said he and his wife Debbie each hoped the twins would attend college together to give each other a built-in support system.
“Even though they’re only going an hour away, any time you’re going to try something new, it’s good to have someone to rely on,” Kyle said. “Knowing they have each other when they need each other is a comfort.”
Even though they will be playing together, though, the twins remain excited to grow as people beyond their relationship with one another.
“For me personally, I’m excited to make my own name for myself, so to speak,” Emily said. “We’re not going to a high school where there’s 150 kids in our class. We’re going to a college where there’s almost 4,000 people. It’ll be fun to figure out who I am as an individual, versus who I am with my sister.”
On the field, both expect to be major contributors. Kate’s power bat could give her a leg up on getting into the lineup early, although Emily’s expertise as a slap hitter will make her a factor too. Dad Kyle said that while both Kate and Emily played mostly infield in high school, he thinks there’s a good chance they each end up in the Dutch outfield. Their versatility should help each of them find a role for the Hope squad.
No matter what roles Kate and Emily play on the field, both are excited to explore the new level of softball.
“I’m excited for the competitiveness and intensity level,” Emily said. “I’m super competitive, so I’m excited to see how different this is from what I’ve been playing my whole life. And the connections I’m able to make, I think, will be really cool.”