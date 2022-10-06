WHITEHALL — When Bryan Mahan joined the Whitehall teaching staff in 1994 fresh off a year at Plainwell, he didn't think he was making his last stop. He figured he would coach soccer here for a time, then find the next destination.

"I wasn't planning on staying here long at all," Mahan said. "I had some offers that would've been very good to go and coach at other places, but the story came down that I met a girl (wife Jill) and I bought a boat, so I didn't want to leave. She wanted to be here and I have family here, and it's just been a blast."

Viking players and fans alike surely would love the Mahan era to last forever, but it will end at the close of this season, as Mahan will be retiring from teaching after putting in his 30 years. The school commemorated his final regular-season home game Monday with a surprise pregame ceremony after the traditional senior night presentation.

Mahan, generally not much for public sentiment, at first mock-winced when he realized what was going down; he said that he debated even letting it known before the season that he would be retiring because "it's not about me".

That quickly changed, though, to smiles and a couple of emotional tears as a group of former players emerged onto the track next to the field and athletic director Brian Beebe presented him with a plaque. The plaque honored Mahan's incredible run at Whitehall, which through Wednesday has seen him win 448 games as a head coach, including his time as the Vikings' girls soccer coach - he started the program in 1997 and coached for a decade - and his year at Plainwell. According to Beebe's research, that ranks him fifth in MHSAA history.

Under Mahan, the Vikings peaked from 2007-13, a seven-year run that saw Whitehall win 20-plus games five times and win three regional championships, including a 2008 state runner-up finish. Whitehall didn't lose a West Michigan Conference game for six straight seasons at one point, from 2010-15, and has only finished more than one game under .500 once in the last 25 seasons.

The obvious question for anyone with the lengthy resume of Mahan's is, why stop now? But with his pending retirement, the answer was pretty simple.

"Because I'm dirt old?" Mahan chuckled. "Because I can on my own without being run out? That's kind of nice. It's nice to have this and not, 'Well, it's about time, you're done.' It's felt like time.

"My wife and I are going to do some traveling and enjoy each other while we can. I think there are things that need to be done. I still love coaching, the aspect of the games, but some of it, somebody with younger energy, or mildly younger energy, depending on who that is, maybe it's time for a fresh start."

Former athletic director Greg Russell, who retired himself in 2021, was also on hand for the ceremony. He hired Mahan, and one of his fondest recollections of the coach was that even when his teams' opponents were hopelessly outmatched, as happened often in those peak years, he would "respect the game" and not run up the score. Mahan himself once said that he had a rule that none of his players could score more than three times in a lopsided win.

"He had some really good teams, obviously," Russell said. "He would do everything in his power to always respect the game. He wouldn't run it up on people. He'd bring in his defenders to play offense...That epitomizes the respect for the program that people have."

Highlights for Mahan included being able to coach his family. Son Collin played for the Vikings from 2015-17 and was one of the team's top assist men later in his career. Nephew Jack Houtteman, a four-year varsity player, is on the team now, and Russell said he feels part of the reason Mahan stayed on this long was to coach him as well.

Houtteman said it means a lot to him to be part of the class that will close out Mahan's impressive career.

"I grew up on the sidelines, going to soccer camp and to soccer practices with all the guys since I was like eight years old," Houtteman said. "He is, in my eyes, Whitehall soccer, and when he's gone the whole entire program, everything here, is going to change...This legacy he's leaving is amazing."

Mahan said developing the program over the years has been very rewarding, especially because, like Houtteman said, the program is essentially his. It was in its infancy when he took over, and no one but him has ever coached an all-boys Whitehall game.

"It's just fun to develop something that's just yours," Mahan said. "Win, lose, draw, it doesn't matter, it comes down on your shoulders. We've done a lot of winning and had a lot of amazing stuff (happen). We've had amazing teams that haven't won. It's just been fun."

Mahan is also pleased that he's able to leave the program in a positive situation. While the Vikings haven't racked up wins at quite the clip they did at their peak, the program is healthy, with participation down to the middle school level in a solid place. Former players Daniel Dubois, Wyatt Reid, Matthew Ferguson and Kyren Bluhm are on the coaching staff. The pieces remain in place for further success.

"There's a good alumni network," Mahan said. "Whoever gets this is going to have a lot of support. We have 40 or 50 guys at every alumni game. It's just time."

Like many coaches, the relationships will be the biggest aspect of the job Mahan will miss. He said that just last weekend, he attended the wedding of a former player, and a dozen other Viking alumni were there.

"We took a picture, all of us, before the dancing started," Mahan said. "It's that kind of stuff that you'll miss the most. The team stuff. It's been a good run."