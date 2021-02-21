MUSKEGON — With Whitehall star Dayton Cole out Saturday at Mona Shores and the team playing on the second night in a row, the Vikings needed someone to deliver a big game to beat the Sailors. Enter senior Casey Lownds.
Lownds, who broke his ankle in last season's opener and had to wait over 14 months to return to the court for a game, exploded for his best career game, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, to lead the Vikings to a 55-54 win over Shores.
"Our kids showed incredible resilience and heart tonight," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said.
Whitehall's offense took care of the ball well, only turning the ball over 12 times. Andrew Durbin scored 11 points, and Evan Mikkelson passed out five assists.