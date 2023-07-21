The Ludington station of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently completed its triannual lampricide treatment of the White River, which is done to protect the sportfish population in the area.
The station spends its summers traveling throughout its coverage area performing the treatments, with another one slated for the Pentwater River Saturday, July 22. Its White River treatment concluded last Thursday, July 13.
"The White River is what we call an expert judgment stream," said Lauren Freitas, lampricide treatment supervisor at the biological station. "We treat it every three years because it's such a big producer of sea lamprey."
Freitas added that the Muskegon River, Pere Marquette River and Manistee River are other area rivers that require more frequent attention.
The treatment rids the area of the bulk of its invasive sea lamprey population. A lampricide chemical is used to conduct the treatment, which destroys the lampreys while in a larval state. Freitas said she's often asked if it's safe to be in bodies of water where treatment's been conducted, and the answer is yes.
"There are no contact restrictions on it," Freitas said. "It's safe for the public. you can still recreate, fish and eat the fish you catch. There are no adverse effects to humans when it's in its diluted form. It turns the river a little bit of a yellowish-greenish tint, but it doesn't hang around or bioaccumulate. It photodegrades and it moves through with the water itself."
Lampreys, colloquially known as "vampire fish" due to their unpleasant appearance and sharp teeth, have a three-year cycle in which they populate stream floors in a larval state before transforming and beginning their hunt for Great Lakes fish. Once transformed, lampreys are parasites to fish, latching onto them with their sharp teeth and destroying their hosts' ability to create blood clots. Once they kill a fish - a Weather Network article said only one of seven fish bitten by a lamprey will survive - lampreys move on to the next victim, killing up to 40 pounds worth of fish before dying themselves. Female lampreys are capable of laying up to 100,000 eggs before they too die. The need to control the lamprey population, given the West Michigan sportfishing industry, is obvious.
The Weather Network article also said lampreys arrived in the Great Lakes through man-made shipping canals, having previously been native only to the Atlantic Ocean. Those ocean lamprey have co-evolved with native species and rarely kill a host, but the Great Lakes residents have not co-evolved, so they're more dangerous. (Lampreys, if you're wondering, are no serious threat to humans; lamprey have no interest in them, and while accidental bites can be painful, they are not lethal.)
Without control, lampreys would be a huge issue in the Great Lakes; in fact, several publications have reported a rise in the area's lamprey population in 2023 that, given the three-year life cycle, can be traced to COVID-19 lockdowns which limited lampricide treatment.
Freitas said lamprey population control measures in the U.S. and Canada have been around since the 1950s, and they've been very effective in limiting the population of lampreys. Current treatment, she said, is "94 to 99 percent effective" in eliminating lampreys.
"We're technically hired by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission (a U.S.-Canda partnership) to carry out sea lamprey control," Freitas said. "They have many handouts and resources where they lay out the budget and the exact mechanisms of control. Their website is a great resource."
Once treatment is complete, Freitas said the station does a follow-up check on how effective it was each fall by outfitting employees with backpack shockers, which zap the lamprey larvae and send them to the surface. That gives the station an idea of how many survived the initial treatment.
"It's a constant cycle...already we're preparing for the next year," Freitas said. "In a small amount of time, between April and October, we're treating 23 streams out of Ludington."