Whitehall struggled to score Tuesday night against West Michigan Conference Lakes leader Ludington, taking a 54-20 loss.
The Vikings (10-7, 3-6 WMC Lakes) trailed by nine at the half, but the host Orioles took command of the game with a 17-4 third-quarter run.
Hailey Carnes led Whitehall with five points and three steals. Emma McKinley paced Ludington with 13 points.
WHITEHALL (20) Carnes 1 3-4 5, Buckner 1 0-0 3, Zamojcin 0 0-1 0, TenBrink 1 0-1 2, Dempsey 1 2-4 3, Ottinger 1 2-5 4, Daggett 0 1-2 1, Shepherd 0 2-4 2. Totals 5 10-21 20.
LUDINGTON (54) Stipak 0 0-2 0, Kline 3 0-0 9, Skiba 1 1-2 3, Jeruzal 0 1-2 1, McKinley 6 1-1 13, Meysar 3 0-0 8, Glanville 0 1-2 1, Lynn 2 3-6 7, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Laird 4 3-4 11. Totals: 19 11-21 54.
Whitehall..... 6 4 4 6 — 20
Ludington....15 4 19 16 — 54
Three-point goals—Whitehall 1 (Buckner), Ludington 5 (Kline 3, Mesyar 2). Total fouls —Whitehall 17, Ludington 18. JV score — Ludington 49, Whitehall 16.