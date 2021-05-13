HART — Whitehall junior Maggie Evans exploded for seven goals Tuesday as the Vikings routed overmatched Hart 11-0 in a game stopped at halftime by mercy rule.
Not only is Evans' explosion almost certainly a Whitehall school record for a single game, the MHSAA only has record of six players exceeding that total in a game, and only twice in the past 20 years. The single-game record is 11 goals, by Chippewa Hills' Jaleen Dingledine in 2005 against Newaygo.
Evans also had one assist in the game, and Ryleigh Mott added three goals. Ashley TenBrink rounded out Whitehall's scoring. Ali Hennessy had a pair of assists.
"We connected early and started quick with the first goal coming in 19 seconds," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said. "I don't think they were on our side of the field more than three times on the night."