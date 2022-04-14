MONTAGUE — As has been the case for the early portion of Whitehall’s girls varsity soccer season, Maggie Evans was the star of the show.
The senior forward flashed her athleticism as the Vikings blanked Montague 4-0 Tuesday afternoon. Evans scored all four of her squad’s goals, a number Whitehall head coach Adam Prince thought could have been higher.
“Just like her, there were times where I used to shoot the ball over,” Prince said. “That’s why when she missed that one on a breakaway, I pulled her over and said, 'Take a breath before you shoot it. You can put it in any corner you want.’ The last two, it actually looked like she stopped a minute and just (exhaled) and then put it in the corner.”
With the four goals in Tuesday’s victory, Evans remains the only Viking to score a goal this season. She netted the only goal in a 6-1 loss to Coopersville and added another in a 4-1 loss to Fruitport.
First-half action was hard to come by, as the contest was knotted up until the halfway point when Evans found the lower left corner of the net. The score would remain 1-0 heading into the break.
“I didn’t think we clicked very well in the first half,” Prince said. “The biggest thing is going to be growing up for us. I have three seniors towards the end of the bench who don’t play much. It’s a whole new squad. In another four to five games, once everyone sees what we did in that second half I think we’ll really start to pick up pace.”
It didn’t take long for Evans to penetrate the Montague defense in the second half, tallying her second goal with just under a minute coming off the clock.
The Wildcats (0-1, 0-1 West Michigan Conference) seemed to find a rhythm after that, consistently keeping the ball on Whitehall’s side of the pitch. It appeared Montague was able to cut in to the lead with 26 minutes remaining as Ana Trevino tapped an easy pass over the goal line. That goal was quickly erased by an offsides penalty.
The remainder of the second half was highlighted by two additional goals from Evans, helping the Vikings (1-2, 1-0 WMC) close out Montague with ease.
“My teammates set me up perfect, all I had to do was run and shoot,” Evans said. “Without them I don’t think it would have been that way."