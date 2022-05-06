Whitehall senior Maggie Evans, already the school's all-time career goal-scoring leader by a large margin, hit another milestone Thursday night by netting her 100th career goal in a 5-0 Vikings' win over Oakridge.
The first of two Evans goals Thursday was the milestone, and the team celebrated with her following the occasion.
Whitehall (5-5, 5-1 West Michigan Conference) also got a goal apiece from Charley Klint, Ashley TenBrink and Ava Garcia. Klint also had an assist, and Marissa Strandberg had two assists.