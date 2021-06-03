WHITEHALL — Whitehall star Maggie Evans broke the Vikings' career scoring record Wednesday at home, scoring all three of her team's goals in a 3-0 district semifinal win over Shelby.
The hat trick gave Evans 77 career goals, passing older sister Hanna for the most in Whitehall soccer history for both the boys and girls. Hanna was on hand for the game and emerged from the stands afterward carrying a small poster she'd made for the occasion, returning the favor from when then-eighth-grader Maggie made one for her when she set the mark.
Evans' feat is especially remarkable because it came in only two varsity seasons, as her 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitehall coach Dan Nichols entered the season convinced that Evans, a first team all-state player as a freshman, would take a statistical step back this year due to the layoff and opponents no longer being caught off guard by how good she was.
"Dduring camps in the winter, I'd watch her and I was talking to another coach that helps train, and we were saying, she's really going to struggle (after) a year off," Nichols said. "Other teams are going to know her and they'll pick on her. And then, bam, bam, bam, she starts lighting up goals, and we thought, hmm, maybe she's not going to struggle."
Indeed, Evans opened the season with a two-goal performance in a win over Oakridge, then added three more in a win over Montague. It was clear very quickly she would be picking up right where she left off in 2019.
"We started training early, and I think that just put me back in the soccer mode," Evans said. "Obviously I was super excited and knew I had stuff to prove, so that motivated me a lot."
Evans' third goal came with 26:10 left in the game on an excellent individual effort to get free of the Shelby defense, and her teammates quickly mobbed her in recognition of the achievement.
It was her teammates that made it special that she set the mark this year, Nichols said. Many of the Viking starters (including Evans' cousin Camryn, who is out for the season with an injury) are seniors, and Evans and Ryleigh Mott are the only two junior starters. Being able to break the record alongside the players who have been along for the ride with her was important.
"I think it was just everything all together, having her sister there and her family around," Nichols said. "It just meant a lot to her to be able to do it before the season got done and not have it weigh over everything."
At times, Nichols has said Evans will get caught up in trying to do too much herself during a game, but as this season has gone on, she's become adept at knowing when she has to take over and when the right play is to pass the ball off.
"She knows when to be selfish and when to be unselfish," Nichols said. "If she gets too much pressure on her, she's fine dumping it off, and that, I think, opens up teammates to find her and get her the ball. I think she'd tell you her teammates make good plays around her to make her look good.
"She just has that knack to finish. She's always finding herself in the right position. She creates space really well. She's just an all-around good player."
Evans scored the game's first goal less than two minutes in on a penalty kick after Shelby was whistled for a foul in the box. While the Vikings dominated play the rest of the half, they didn't get another goal. Frustration ensued, and several yellow cards were handed out as the teams got more physical.
What impressed Nichols, though, was that the team was able to be patient and not force things in the second half, and the Vikes were rewarded quickly when a Shelby corner kick quickly turned into a scoring chance that Evans cashed in just a couple of minutes into the half.
The win sent Whitehall on to the district finals against Big Rapids, set for Friday. The Vikings have been hunting the program's first district title for several years, and while Whitehall did lose a regular-season meeting to the Cardinals, the team has improved since, despite the loss of Camryn Evans to injury, and has reason to be confident.
"If they can stay focused and play the whole game, I think they're confident," Nichols said. "They know they've got their hands full against Big Rapids, for sure."
Evans said her team plans to bring that focus to practice in preparation for the matchup, but also a sense of fun.
"We're definitely going to focus at practice (Thursday), but mainly we're just going to go and have fun," Evans said. "That's what we've been doing all season, and it's been working, so we're just going to continue doing that."