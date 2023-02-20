Reeths-Puffer advanced two wrestlers, both regional finalists, to the state meet Saturday at the Division 1 regional tournament in Byron Center.
Kaden Malotke brought home regional champion honors at 138 pounds, improving his record to 50-1. Malotke narrowly avoided a first-round upset by beating Holt's Kaleb Bentley 8-7, but was not threatened again, scoring a major decision and then a pin in his final two matches.
Ian Cook took second place at 120 to reach state himself. Like Malotke, Cook had to fight out a one-point decision on his way to the finals, eking out a 5-4 win over Holt's Mariano Lopez in the semifinals after earning a first-round pin.
R-P's other two regional qualifiers, Nathan Stafford and Jake Rozycki, each reached the blood round but could not reach state. Stafford and Rozycki each earned a pin in the first consolation round before losing decisions in the blood round.