MUSKEGON — Monday's Marsh Field high school all-star game represented the final chance for top seniors from the Muskegon area to take the field against their high school compatriots. It also had a distinctly local flavor.
The team rosters were dotted with White Lake area stars. Montague alum Kade Johnson got the start for the Red team and pitched two shutout innings to open the game; Wildcat teammate Nick Moss was the starting shortstop for the Blue team, and the two shared a chuckle after Johnson retired Moss in his first inning of work. (Another Wildcat, Chase Gowell, was the next batter and worked a walk off Johnson.)
It was the Blue team, though, that got the last laugh; Moss came across to score a sixth-inning run on a wild pitch to help his team take the lead, and Whitehall alum Taryn Hardy worked a perfect seventh inning and picked up the save in a 7-5 victory.
In addition to the local players participating, the last two Montague baseball coaches prior to current leader Jeff Moss - Kevin Buchberger and Rick Blankstrom - served as umpires for the game.
Reeths-Puffer alumni David Wilhelm, Kyle Schlaff and Catcher Earnest also participated in the game. Wilhelm smacked a single to left field in one at-bat but was tagged out by Moss while trying to turn it into a double.