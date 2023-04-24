WHITEHALL — Reeths-Puffer freshman pitcher Lainey McDaniel fired a six-inning no-hitter in game two of an intra-area doubleheader against Whitehall Saturday, capping a doubleheader sweep for the unbeaten Rockets. R-P won the second game, 11-0, after a 6-2 win in game one.
McDaniel struck out 11 Vikings in her sparkling outing, walking Onnyka Dempsey twice. Brook Buchan highlighted Rocket offensive stars in the game, hitting her first career varsity home run off the right field foul pole. She then earned her second with an inside-the-park round-tripper later in the game. Buchan drove in four runs.
McDaniel had three hits for R-P, and Kyleigh Bilek had two, with two RBIs. For Whitehall (3-8), Lucy Tucker pitched four solid innings, allowing two earned runs and fanning three batters.
In the opener, Whitehall battled the Rockets (11-0) much of the game, forcing them to play seven innings for the first time this season, but a four-run fourth inning blew things open for R-P. The visitors put the ball in play and made things happen on the bases throughout the inning. Kaylee Jones had three hits and drove in a run for the Rockets. Mady Snyder had a great game in the circle, striking out 12 and allowing five hits.
Evelyn Darke paced the Vikings with three hits and an RBI. Tucker struck out seven and allowed eight hits.