Whitehall was impressive Thursday against Holton, scoring a pair of lopsided wins, 16-1 and 10-0, on senior night. Jack McDowell fired a five-inning no-hitter for Whitehall in the second game.
McDowell overwhelmed Red Devil bats throughout the game, striking out 10. Only two walks and an error blemished the senior hurler's day. Noah Meinert and Ryne Christensen each had a pair of hits for Whitehall; Meinert drove in two runs and Christensen scored two. McDowell helped himself by driving in three runs.
The Vikings (20-10) dispatched Holton in four innings in game one, highlighted by an eight-run second inning. Landon Howe opened Whitehall scoring by blasting a three-run home run in the first inning. He went on to drive in four runs in the game. The Vikings benefited from seven Holton errors in the win. Christensen drove in three runs, and Taryn Hardy, Isaac VanAmberg and Brock Morningstar each brought in two. On the mound, Jaden Brinkert got the win, striking out five in three innings.