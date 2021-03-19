The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday that rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 will be mandated for all student-athletes age 13 and up prior to competition, beginning April 2.
The mandate will affect basketball teams that reach the quarterfinals, as well as spring sports athletes. Full details, including whether testing will be necessary in sports like golf where social distancing is relatively easy to maintain, were not yet available. The order did state that masks will continue to be required in games unless the sport cannot be safely played with them on, such as in wrestling.
As has been the case in wrestling, which has been operating under this mandate all season, the tests will be provided to schools at no charge by MDHHS.
At a press conference announcing the change, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that statewide COVID-19 cases have been slowly rising recently and she believed youth sports were part of that rise.
Uyl didn’t outright disagree with that statement in a separate press conference Friday, but noted that neighboring states Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio have been playing sports since November without masks and have not seen the same rise in cases.
“It has many causes,” Uyl said.
Uyl added that winter sports tournaments are not expected to be disrupted and that spring sports are still on course to begin as scheduled. The first games are permitted to begin Friday, March 26.