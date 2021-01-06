Good news came for Montague football players' family members Wednesday morning, as a limited number of them will be permitted to attend football playoff games.
The MHSAA announced Wednesday morning that it has received approval from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to permit limited spectators at the remaining rounds of the football and volleyball state tournaments.
Each football team competing in a postseason game will receive 125 tickets for purchase by immediate family members via the GoFan digital ticketing platform. Volleyball teams will each receive 50 tickets per match distributed the same way.
Members of different households still must space out by at least six feet, maintain social distancing and wear face coverings at the games.
Football regional finals are set for this Saturday, with Montague's game against Montrose scheduled for 1 p.m. Semifinals are slated for Jan. 16 at home sites and Jan. 22-23 at sites to be determined.