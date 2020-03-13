The MHSAA announced Friday afternoon that all member schools must suspend all sports activity for at least three weeks starting on Monday to coincide with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that all state schools close during that time to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The suspension of activity will go at least through Sunday, Apr. 5, and with most state schools on spring break the following week, in practice it will likely extend to at least Apr. 12.
The announcement covers practices, scrimmages, games and any sort of training, conditioning or other organized activity, and applies to all sports, spring or otherwise.
Winter tournaments will continue to be suspended during that time.
“By suspending all sports activities for the next three weeks, we are taking an additional step to maintain safety and minimize risk first, and also keep a level playing field for our schools and teams during this time of uncertainty,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “A number of schools across the state already were making this decision, and setting this as the standard across our membership is appropriate especially given the quick pace with which this situation is continuing to evolve. Given the rapid, fast-moving and unprecedented events of this week, the MHSAA will use the time during this all-sport suspension of activities to evaluate all options and next steps which will be shared with schools in a timely manner.”
Further updates will be available when necessary at www.mhsaa.com/coronavirus.