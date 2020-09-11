The MHSAA announced Friday morning that the Lower Peninsula boys tennis state tournament will change formats for this year only to mitigate the chances of COVID-19 spread.
The new format will see team competition rather than individual play, although a first singles individual tournament will still be held following the team competition.
Rather than an individual regional tournament as usual, a team district tournament will be held on one day during the originally scheduled regional window of Oct. 7-10. Team champions will then advance from that tournament to the team finals, played over two days between Oct. 15-17 (the originally scheduled finals weekend). The first rounds will be played at four different sites in those finals, before the semifinalists gather at one site for the final rounds.
Following the team finals, a first singles state finals individual tournament will be held between Oct. 22-24. In that tournament, 32 players — eight finalists per division — will play for the state championship.
The MHSAA said more details would be provided soon on the boys tennis section of the MHSAA website.