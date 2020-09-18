As part of the continuing effort to play high school sports safely amidst COVID-19, the MHSAA announced Friday that the girls golf postseason will be conducted differently than usual this season, with the state finals seeing a reduced field and a shortened tournament.
The regional tournaments will be conducted as normal, but to accommodate COVID-19 precautions, the number of state qualifiers will be reduced. Only the top two teams and the top two remaining individuals at each regional will qualify for state — each is down by one from what would take place at a normal regional. The move will limit the state finals to 72 or fewer golfers to follow MHSAA precautions.
Also, to limit possible exposure from an overnight stay, the state finals will consist of just one 18-hole round on one day instead of the normal two rounds in two days. The finals will all be held at the Michigan State University Forest Akers courses.
The Division 1 and 2 state golf finals will be held Friday, Oct. 16, with Division 1 playing at Forest Akers East and Division 2 at Forest Akers West. The same format will follow on Saturday, Oct. 17, with Division 3 at Forest Akers East and Division 4 at Forest Akers West.