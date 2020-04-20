The MHSAA announced Monday that enrollment classifications and sports divisions have been determined for the 2020-21 school year.
The 2019-20 year, of course, was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hope is that things will be able to proceed as scheduled beginning this fall.
The biggest change in MHSAA dealings for the 2020-21 year is that football divisions are now determined prior to the season. Since teams no longer automatically qualify for the playoffs by win total - the state is switching to a Michigan Power Ratings system based largely on strength of schedule - divisions will no longer be determined only by the schools who reach the postseason.
The three White Lake-area football teams will each be in different divisions. Montague will compete in Division 6, the same division it's been in the past few seasons. The Wildcats are one of the largest schools by enrollment in the division, falling just a few students shy of the cutoff for D-5. Whitehall will be in Division 4, as it has consistently been in recent years, and Reeths-Puffer will compete in Division 3.
Besides the change to football, only one local team will see a change in its divisional alignment. That is Whitehall wrestling, which moved up to Division 2 last season, a move which indirectly led to the end of the Vikings' long string of district championships at the hands of Reeths-Puffer. The Vikings will compete in D-3 again next winter.
While the Whitehall boys soccer team will continue to compete in Division 2 as it did last fall, its inclusion in D-2 is notable as the Vikings will be the smallest school by enrollment in that division.