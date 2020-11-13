The MHSAA announced Friday afternoon that the state 11-player football finals will be held at Ford Field, as usual, the weekend of Dec. 4-5.
The location of the finals had been in limbo since the state's football season was announced back in early September, but the MHSAA publicly maintained a quiet confidence throughout that Ford Field would again host, confidence that was rewarded with Friday's announcement.
The traditional schedule has Divisions 4 and 6 holding their title games on Friday of championship week. If that schedule holds, that is the destination time and place Whitehall and Montague hope to be involved with when the finals take place in December.
The eight-player football finals will be held at Midland Community Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, shifting from their traditional home at the Superior Dome in Marquette in the Upper Peninsula.