The sport of girls wrestling has seen exponential growth in Michigan over the past few years, and the MHSAA officially acknowledged that growth Thursday with the announcement that it will sponsor a girls wrestling individual state tournament starting next year.
The tournament will field a full 14 weight classes, like the boys tournament, with the classes mirroring the ones established for girls wrestling by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Girls will continue to be welcome to compete for their schools’ boys teams during the regular season, and can wrestle in the boys state tournament instead of the girls if they choose.
The MHSAA said in the press release announcing the decision that 401 girls competed in wrestling in 2019-20, up 151 from only two years prior to that.
Montague has been at the forefront of the girls wrestling boom locally, with several girls competing for the boys team the past two seasons, as well as traveling to the Michigan Wrestling Association girls state meet at Adrian College. This past season, the Wildcats scored the fifth-most team points (49) out of 99 competing schools at the MWA meet and had four all-state wrestlers. Now the girls will get the chance to wrestle for an MHSAA crown.
“I’m so excited for their opportunity,” Montague coach Kris Maddox said. “This is huge for the sport of girls wrestling in Michigan. There are so many across the state that have worked hard to set the foundation and I’m sure these girls and many more are going to really appreciate the opportunity. The stage is equal now.”
Within the Wildcats’ program, girls wrestlers are treated no differently than the boys, for better or worse, with Maddox saying in March that he is blunt about that from the jump with girls who join the team. However, outside the friendly confines of the Montague wrestling room, he said, the team still occasionally has to fight for its girls, as at one meet this season in which Maddox’ wife, Star, had to put up a fight for the Wildcat girls to be given equal shower space.
With the MHSAA’s official recognition, though, girls wrestling has taken a much-anticipated step towards being on equal footing with the established boys sport.
“The big credit goes to the girls who have been leading the way even when there was not a postseason specifically for them,” Maddox said. “Presley (Davis) and Natalie (Bassett) joined us last year and have really set the foundation for the girls here at Montague. We are looking at possibly eight girls on our team next year...(and I’m) just guessing we have about 15 girls in our program from the youth on up.”
The Wildcats hope they’re not done adding girls wrestlers. Maddox said he hopes any girl that isn’t already playing another winter sport considers the benefits and opportunities of wrestling.