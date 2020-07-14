The MHSAA announced Monday that it will provide as many as two free automated production units for any school that does not already have live production capabilities.
The units, which are made by a company called Pixellot, will be distributed thanks to a $200 million allocation by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Any eligible MHSAA school can apply for units at the NFHS website.
The program has been created in response to schools dealing with revenue losses, present and future, due to restricted attendance at their sporting events, and other school events, because of COVID-19 cautions.
The Pixellot units, the NFHS says, can be installed - for a one-time fee - at a school's basketball gym and football stadium, at which point it can live-stream sporting events. The unit is automated, so does not require anyone on-site to operate it.
“We’re excited for our schools to take part in the NFHS Network’s High School Support Program,” John Johnson, MHSAA Director of Broadcast Services, said in a press release announcing the move. “Schools can benefit from the easy-to-use, fully automated production units to livestream sports events to their fans, allowing them to watch from anywhere. At the same time, revenue sharing from viewer subscriptions can help to offset losses in ticket sales, concessions, and more due to COVID-19. We’re appreciative of the valuable revenue stream being enabled through the program.”
In the release, the MHSAA also listed each of its member schools that is already part of the School Broadcast Program - over 150 of them - most of which had already purchased a Pixellot unit. Hart is the only area school among that group.
The NFHS also announced two other ways for schools to recoup lost revenue. It said that it would be increasing the revenue shared from NFHS subscriptions effective on August 1, and on the same date, it will implement a way for fans to donate money directly to their schools on its website.
“We recognize that the next several years will be challenging for our high schools and state associations,” Mark Koski, CEO of the NFHS Network, said in the release. “Many are facing budget cuts and reduced resources, and attendance at athletic and other school events may be restricted. From the NFHS Network’s inception seven years ago, we have been driven by the goal to create a platform that showcases every high school event across every sport and every level of competition. Consistent with this goal, we want the High School Support Program to demonstrate our continued commitment to help our partner schools manage through the inevitable complications created by COVID-19.”