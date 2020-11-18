The MHSAA announced a revised schedule Wednesday afternoon under the working assumption that high schools will be able to resume sports activity Dec. 9.
All high school sports are on pause due to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) restrictions that took effect today in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are effective through Dec. 8.
Most notably, for the district champion Montague football team, a revised schedule was released for the completion of the state tournament. The Wildcats' regional title game, scheduled to be at home against Montrose, is now scheduled to be played either Tuesday, Dec. 15 or Wednesday, Dec. 16. Semifinal games are scheduled for either Monday, Dec. 21 or Tuesday, Dec. 22 and would be played at home sites.
Ford Field remains the planned site for the state football championship games, and those games would be played Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29 under the revised schedule.
As for winter sports, competition is now tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 4, following schools' planned winter break.
Obviously, these new schedules are subject to the MDHHS' new restrictions being lifted as scheduled; further adjustments would be necessary if the restrictions were to continue beyond Dec. 8.
“We understand where COVID numbers were trending, and that’s why we have been supportive of the order to pause,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a statement. “But these fall sports deserve closure, and this strategy provides the best opportunities without further interruptions to a normal course of training and competition.
“A very small percentage of our teams remain active in our fall tournaments, also limiting potential exposure to the virus across the state. Meanwhile, by waiting until January to begin winter competition, the Council is allowing our teams to continue activity but also restricting the mixing of communities to further promote reducing COVID spread.”
The council's annual fall meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4, and the MHSAA stated that part of that meeting's agenda will be considering adjustments to the winter state tournaments due to the season's being affected.