The MHSAA announced last Friday, Feb. 26, that it will slightly revise the format for this year's state bowling tournament as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
The regional tournaments will still be held over two days, March 19-20, but instead of team competition being Friday and singles competition on Saturday, teams will split up for the regionals, with boys bowling competing in both team and singles play on Friday and the girls doing likewise on Saturday. Also, Baker games will not be bowled as part of the team competition; instead, 20 regular games will comprise a team's score. Individual regional play will consist of four regular games for each competitor - the same four that they will roll in team play - to determine the state qualifiers.
The state finals will be held largely as usual on March 26-27, with the only difference being that only two teams will advance from each regional to the finals as opposed to the normal three.
Spectators at state finals will be determined in accordance with state health department orders, but no more than one spectator will be permitted per bowler.