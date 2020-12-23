The MHSAA announced a revised winter sports calendar Wednesday afternoon, operating under the assumption that the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders will expire as scheduled at the end of the day Jan. 15.
As executive director Mark Uyl said in a recent press conference, the revised calendar still concludes all winter sports seasons by the end of March. The spring sports season, which never occurred last year due to COVID-19, is still on course to be a full one this year.
Most notably, the basketball postseasons will all take place on the same calendar this year. In regular seasons, the girls begin their tournaments the week prior to the boys, but to allow for both sports to have reasonable regular seasons, both will take place concurrently this year.
Beginning on March 8, the girls basketball district tournament will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday of that week, with the boys playing Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Regional play will unfold similarly, with the girls playing Tuesday and Thursday, March 16 and 18, and the boys playing Wednesday and Friday of that week. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will follow the following week, using the same days of the week as district play.
Bowling, cheer, hockey and wrestling will all see their tournaments unfold in March, whereas in normal years they would largely take place in February. Bowling and hockey regional tournaments will be held the week of March 20, with the finals the next weekend. Cheer and wrestling will both begin tournament play with districts the week ending March 7 and will follow their usual schedules after that. Individual wrestling finals will be held the week ending March 27, while team finals are held the week ending March 20, alongside the cheer finals.
The MHSAA also tweaked its existing regulations regarding the wrestling regular season. Teams were only going to be allowed one competition per week including a max of four schools, but they will now be permitted two such competitions per week.
If MDHHS orders are amended, whether a delay or cut short early, winter sports activity will move its dates accordingly.
“The Council has been working to give schools as much local flexibility as possible while putting together their winter seasons schedules,” Uyl said in the press release announcing the decision. “This flexible planning has been required of us all since June, and we will continue to advocate for kids in all seasons with our continued goal of three seasons played to completion.”