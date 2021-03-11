The MHSAA announced a series of site changes to the state's winter sports tournaments Wednesday afternoon, with the changes aimed at allowing for more spectator attendance than previously.
Perhaps most notable was a change to the previously announced individual wrestling finals plan. The MHSAA had recently said that all individual finals would be contested at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, but Wednesday it said that Division 2 and 4 will instead wrestle their individual finals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. This will allow for multiple spectators per competing wrestler to attend, whereas at Wings, spectators were to be limited to one per wrestler. The dates for the meets will remain the same, with Divisions 2 and 3 competing Friday, Apr. 2, and Divisions 1 and 4 taking the mat Saturday, Apr. 3.
Girls and boys basketball also saw changes, with Divisions 2 and 4 now playing their semifinals at Van Andel Arena rather than their traditional site, the Breslin Center. Divisions 1 and 3 semifinals will still be at Breslin, as will all four finals games. This change was also to accommodate more spectator attendance. All divisions' semifinal games will be held Apr. 7 (girls) and Apr. 8 (boys), with finals two days later.
Finally, competitive cheer finals were also moved from their traditional site at the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids to Breslin Center. Spectator attendance was the driving force behind this move as well. Dates and times for the cheer finals remain the same, with Divisions 1 and 3 competing Friday, March 26, and Divisions 2 and 4 taking the mat the next day.