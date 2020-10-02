Similarly to its adjustments to the postseason tournaments in golf and tennis, the MHSAA announced Friday that there would be tweaks to this year's cross-country postseason as well to account for COVID-19 precautions.
For 2020 only, the MHSAA will add a pre-regional round to the postseason in order to limit the amount of runners in a single race. The pre-regional races will qualify the four best-scoring teams and the next seven individual runners to the full regional races originally scheduled. The full regionals will qualify the top three teams and the next seven individual runners to the finals.
The finals will look different this year, too, with each division being split up into two different races. The #3 team qualifiers and individual qualifiers from each regional will run in one heat together, and the #1 and #2 team qualifiers from each regional will run in the other heat. As a result, the finals will take place over two days; Divisions 1 and 2 will run on Friday, Nov. 6, and Divisions 3 and 4 will run on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Also Friday, the MHSAA announced that the state golf finals will revert to their traditional field sizes of three teams and three individual qualifiers per regional. The fields had previously been shrunk to two teams and two qualifiers per regional, but the recent executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed for the fields to return to their original sizes. The finals will still be held in one 18-hole round at Michigan State University's Forest Akers courses.