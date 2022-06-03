The approval of new boys wrestling weight classes was among the most notable actions taken by the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association during its annual spring meeting in May.
Weight classes will change from their current alignments to one that aligns with those determined by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). The new classes will be 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pounds. The Council also approved a change to one girls weight, from 255 pounds to 235, aligning all MHSAA girls weight classes with those determined by the NFHS.
Another change will be in hockey classification. With about half of MHSAA schools playing hockey doing so as part of co-op arrangements, divisional alignments will now factor that in. The top one-third of co-op programs as determined by enrollment will be placed in Division 1, the middle third into Division 2 and the lowest third into Division 3. This was done because it's been shown that co-op programs do not derive a significant advantage in terms of athletes being added to a team.
Other changes involve the use of replay. MHSAA staff will now be able to review video of ejections and modify subsequent penalties if it's determined that the wrong athlete was ejected or if it's determined that an ejection because of flagrant contact with an official or opponent was meted out incorrectly. Additionally, at the state championship football games at Ford Field, coaches will be granted one replay challenge. As at other levels of football, unsuccessful challenges will cost a team a timeout. Scoring plays and turnovers will continue to be automatically reviewed in the finals.
Other actions taken during the meeting:
• Soccer players will now be able to play three halves in a game if the next day is not a school day. This is similar to the 'fifth quarter' rule in football.
• For baseball and softball, the Council approved the creation of separate site selection committees to determine where District and Regional rounds of those tournaments will be played.
• In bowling, the Council approved a Bowling Committee proposal to make the Team Regional qualifying block format the same as the Team Final format. Teams will play eight Baker games and two regular games at both levels of the MHSAA Tournament beginning with the 2022-23 season. Previously, teams bowled six Baker games and three regular games at Regionals.
• In competitive cheer, the Council approved a Girls Competitive Cheer Committee recommendation to, beginning with the 2023-24 season, adopt a new choreography chart that awards points based on tumbling, one-leg extensions, vertical twists/360s and release skills which cannot supersede a 10-point maximum of points earned.
• Also in cheer, the Council approved a Committee recommendation adjusting the penalty for going over the time limit in each round to one penalty point for every second over the time limit, not to exceed 15 points.
• In golf, the Council approved a pair of Golf Committee recommendations concerning MHSAA Tournament play. Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, teams will be allowed two “school-approved” coaches to be present and actively coaching during postseason competition. Also, the Council approved a reduction in the maximum number of strokes allowed per hole during MHSAA Tournament play from 12 to 10.
• Two more Council actions on Hockey Committee recommendations will affect MHSAA Tournament play in that sport. Beginning with the 2022-23 season, Michigan Power Ratings (MPR) will be used to seed the entire regional round. Also, teams will be reseeded prior to the start of the semifinals by a seeding committee, with the top seed in each division then facing the No. 4 seed, and the No. 2 seed facing No. 3 in the other semifinal.
• In tennis, the Council approved a Tennis Committee recommendation allowing for seeding at No. 1 singles of up to seven players if there are between 21 and 23 in the field, and seeding of up to eight players if the field includes 24 or more.