The MHSAA Representative Council made a big change to the basketball calendar at its annual winter meeting in East Lansing Mar. 25, permitting all hoops teams in the state to play 22 regular-season games as opposed to the previous 20.
The change, the council said, puts Michigan in line with the number of games played in other Midwestern states during basketball season.
To compensate for the additional games played, the preseason practice period was reduced to two weeks from the previous three. Due to that change, it is unlikely the dates of basketball season will be different despite the added games.
The most immediate change the council made at the meeting concerns the baseball and softball district tournaments. Beginning this year, the pre-district round in those sports may be played between Thursday and Saturday (Thursday or Friday in softball) of the week prior to Memorial Day. Previously, all pre-district games were played the Tuesday after Memorial Day. In a press release announcing the change, the MHSAA said this was done to alleviate concerns regarding pitch count rules, as well as create the flexibility for dual-sport athletes to participate in track and field the week after Memorial Day.
Other proposals passed by the council include:
• The classification committee will now remove schools that have not participated in a sport the previous two years from calculating divisions in that sport. Schools that fit that description may return to tournament play if they alert the MHSAA that they have an active team in that sport.
• Regional and state track meets will now include four events for wheelchair participants: The 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the shot put.
• The enrollment cap for co-op hockey programs will be raised to a total of 5,500 students between all schools participating from the previous 3,500, creating more opportunities for smaller-school students to play. That change is for hockey only.
• Football teams may now opt up in division after the divisions are released in the spring if desired. Schools opting up must do so for a minimum of two years.
• MHSAA-registered game officials will receive a raise in postseason game fees as well as membership in the National Association of Sports Officials, which offers expanded liability insurance and other professional services to its members.