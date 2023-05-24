The MHSAA state football finals will be moved back one day this year to accommodate a Michigan State/Penn State football game at Ford Field the day after Thanksgiving, both schools announced Wednesday.
The MSU/Penn State game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Black Friday and is part of the Big Ten Conference's new television deals, which take effect this season. The game will be broadcast on NBC. The MHSAA football finals will begin the next day, Saturday, Nov. 25, and stretch to Sunday, Nov. 26.
The MHSAA had not immediately commented on the move or announced a new schedule for the football finals Wednesday afternoon.