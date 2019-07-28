Milk Means More, a program that promotes Michigan dairy farming, will hold a sports nutrition summit at Ford Field in Detroit on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The program will emphasize how parents can support their student-athletes and will enable parents and supporters to network with others.

The summit, called “Fueling Your Student-Athlete”, will last from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include strategies to support student-athletes’ health, both physical and mental. Nutrition will be the focal point of the program, but boosting athletes’ mental health will also be discussed.

Included in the program will be half-hour sessions on fueling up for activities, smart post-school food choices, and mental health, as well as a short discussion with two-time U.S. Olympic medalist soccer player Lindsay Tarpley. Caroline Mandel, director of performance nutrition at the University of Michigan, will also speak about the importance of proper fueling up. A panel discussion with Tarpley and Detroit Martin Luther King football coach Tyrone Spencer will highlight the day.

The program will end with an optional tour of Ford Field for attendees. The cost to attend is $25 per person, and fees will be donated to Tarpley’s Community Kicks program, which promotes youth soccer.