WHITEHALL — Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon often says of Oakridge: "You have to beat them. They're not going to beat themselves." The Eagles bore that statement out Thursday night, taking the ball away from Whitehall twice while not turning it over themselves, the decisive factor in a 32-19 Oakridge win.
"We made a lot of mistakes," Sigmon said. "I wish I could tell you we didn't, but we did."
Whitehall (1-1, 0-1 West Michigan Conference) fumbled the ball away on its second possession of the game after having gotten to the Oakridge red zone, and the big blow came on its next drive, when senior Eagles' defensive lineman Ethan Jozsa batted a Kyle Stratton pass, then snatched it out of the air and ran 48 yards the other way for a pick-six.
The Vikings, though, did keep things from getting much worse. They came up with a fourth-down stop on defense in the red zone, and Stratton led an impressive scoring drive that included two big third-down conversions to get Whitehall back in it.
Oakridge threatened to turn the game into a runaway by scoring with just a minute left in the first half and then again to start the third quarter. But, down 26-6, Whitehall again responded when Stratton took advantage of a coverage bust to find a wide open Nate Bolley for a 56-yard touchdown strike that made it 26-13.
Late in the third quarter, Bolley evoked memories of his called-on-the-field fake punt touchdown last year against Montague with another remarkable improvisational effort. With an Eagle punt rolling deep into Whitehall territory and two Oakridge players waiting to down it, Bolley walked up, snatched up the ball and raced some 90 yards the other way into the Eagles' red zone. It set up his own three-yard touchdown run to make it 26-19 with 10:32 to go.
"That was pretty impressive," Sigmon said. "We had our shot. We had a door where we could open it up and try to get through. We just kind of went up against a better team tonight. That's really what it boiled down to."
The Vikings never did get a chance to tie it back up, though, because Oakridge impressively ran nearly nine minutes off the clock with its running game.
"Their front really kind of took the whole game over, especially on the offensive line, and that's where they were able to get separation," Sigmon said.
Whitehall got into Oakridge territory again with a minute and a half left, but the drive sputtered, and the Eagles finished running out the clock.
Alec Pruett had another terrific game for Whitehall, gaining 120 yards on 13 carries, including a 39-yard touchdown romp. Bolley had 77 offensive yards, plus the big punt return. Nick Blanchard led the Viking defense with 7.5 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Corey Vanderputte had 203 total offensive yards for Oakridge and Brenden Raymond ran for three touchdowns.
With Ravenna coming to town next week, there will be no time for the Vikings to feel sorry for themselves. The advantage will be that it is Whitehall's third straight home game to start the year.
"I just think we have to focus on the fundamental piece for us next week and just dive back into making sure we're doing the little things right," Sigmon said.