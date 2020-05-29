I suppose it was too much to hope that the COVID-19 pandemic would result in something resembling a more cooperative America, sporting and otherwise, but what is going on in Major League Baseball has been especially disheartening to sports fans.

MLB has already made huge cuts in response to the pandemic, including slashing its annual draft from 40 rounds to five, essentially leaving hundreds of draft-eligible players out in the cold. Next year’s draft has also been cut down to 20 rounds from the original 40.

That in itself is a move that will likely hamstring the careers of hundreds of aspiring baseball players, one of which is Montague’s own Jacob Buchberger, who was on track to be picked had there been a regular 40-round draft this June. He will have another season of eligibility at Davenport University as a result of the pandemic, but there’s not a big market in MLB for fifth-year senior players. No one knows what will become of his promising career, to say nothing of so many others.

Beyond Buchberger, despite this massive cut to amateur spending, the financial fight continues between the MLB owners and the players’ union, which does not represent minor leaguers or amateur players. As has been well-reported, the two sides appear far apart on a financial resolution to a potential 2020 season. (Of course, finances may not matter if COVID-19 cases reverse their overall decline nationwide.)

The sides signed a deal in March when shutdowns began, which called for players to take a 4 percent advance on their salaries that they would keep in the event there was no season, and prorated salaries based on the amount of games played if there was one. The deal reportedly included language that implied the two sides would reengage if fans wouldn’t be allowed to attend MLB games, as it appears they won’t, at least for some time.

That deal has been a point of contention now, as ownership has proposed what amounts to a progressive tax rate on even those prorated salaries for a season in response to the presumed loss of revenue generated by fans. Under the plan, the richest players would get their salaries slashed far beyond even the prorated amounts they were set to get. Top-paid players like Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Mike Trout of the Angels, for instance, would make less than half of even the already-halved salaries they were set to get on a prorated scale. The least-paid players, which comprise the bulk of the union, would see minimal reductions, taking about a 10 percent cut from their prorated deals.

Players have, as one would expect, reacted negatively to that proposal; multiple reports have them being “livid”, largely because ownership has not, in their view, offered concrete evidence that its losses will be nearly as large as it claims.

Let’s set aside for a moment that owners themselves, who are all far wealthier than any player, have had the gall to propose a system where the richest give the most back without applying that logic to themselves. Let’s instead consider the long-term damage that would be done to the game if 2020 were called off largely over money.

People older than myself remember what the 1994 strike did to baseball. It went from the ‘national pastime’ to being surpassed by football (both college and pro) and, later, basketball. While the game is fine financially, mostly thanks to television, it no longer makes the same kind of cultural imprint as those other sports.

By most accounts, even people in baseball believe the public’s reaction to the same thing happening in 2020 would be far worse. So why is this fight happening?

It seems to me that those in baseball for the long haul should be most concerned with making sure the long-term health of the game is good.

Players have a short window to make money. Even if we don’t like the idea much, it makes perfect sense that they’re more concerned with looking out for themselves and their families than the game. (Remember, while many players will make more money than they’ll ever be able to spend playing the game, a great deal more will, at some point, have to do something else with their lives.)

The owners, meanwhile, can continue making money off their teams, if they want, as long as they live. We ought to be able to trust them to think big picture, if only for selfish reasons.

I’m not saying the players shouldn’t compromise at all. Healthy compromise is good in almost all lines of work, and if something like players deferring some of their salaries moves this process along, it should be discussed. However, if the owners have to pull in less money this year, even a lot less money, it’s likely in their long-term interest to do so if it means there’s a season.

Fans will come back eventually once allowed, and once they do they will come back year after year, handing the owners piles of money in the process, as they have before. That’s part of the deal when you sign up to be a sports fan.

What’s not part of the deal, or shouldn’t be, anyway, is listening to arguments over money. The money isn’t going to be there without the fans. And if baseball does this, again, they might find that the fans, and their money, might be slower to return — if they do at all.